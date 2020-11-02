Uncommon’s Christmas message for WWF highlights our connection to nature

0 Shares Share

Uncommon Creative Studio’s new film for the World Wildlife Fund bypasses seasonal staples and instead brings an African elephant into a chaotic city, as a way to make a connection between our appreciation for nature and our need for a home.

Tanya Steele, CEO at WWF, said: “Every day, there are fewer places left that wildlife can call home. WWF is working hard to protect elephants and their habitats as part of our mission to curb global nature loss… By adopting an elephant, you’re not only protecting this much loved species, but also helping develop solutions for people to live safely alongside elephants and benefit from conservation efforts.”

Christmas is the most important fundraising time for the charity. Around 90 per cent of African elephants have been lost over the last century. The species remains at risk from poaching, and their habitat is under continued pressure due to land conversion, infrastructure development and expanding agriculture, leading to conflicts with people.

The work will debut on during the Pride of Britain Awards on ITV, with other prime-time slots across Sky, Channel 4 and on-demand channels throughout the festive period, including a large digital presence.

