Quick off the mark Wunderman Thompson launches debut campaign for new win Sage

Former Wunderman Thompson boss and now WPP CEO Mark Read has said agencies need to be quicker off the mark and his old agency has demonstrated just that, producing its first campaign for accounting software giant Sage just a month after winning the business in an AAR competitive pitch.

‘Boss It’ being the winning formula. The campaign is now live across TV, Out of Home, print, radio and social media including TikTok.

Sage VP Brand Gregg Heard says: “We have a responsibility to the UK’s small businesses to be bold and inspiring in how we communicate to them. We therefore need a partner to deliver strong strategic thinking, inspiring creative and true depth of expertise in digital and data.

“From the offset Wunderman Thompson demonstrated a real craft in bringing together all aspects of our business into a connected journey that we believe will inspire an army of small businesses owners.”

WT chief client officer Matt Steward says: “Sage is an incredibly ambitious business and we’re delighted to be partnering with them to help them on their mission to serve small businesses. Since pitch we’ve developed and honed the work to deliver bold, standout creative that spans the entire customer experience.”

MAA creative scale: not bad – 7.