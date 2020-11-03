Don't Miss

No Christmas surprises in Grey London’s spot for Very.co.uk

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 2 hours ago 0

It’s all about the build up to the big day in this ad for Very.co.uk by Grey London, which celebrates Christmas rituals such as silly outfits, over-the-top decorations, waking up early, giving presents, things like that.

Very.co.uk became an online-only retailer few years ago when it shed its Littlewoods heritage, and has been reaping the benefits in lockdown. At last month’s annual results, Very.co.uk broke the £2bn revenue barrier for the first time, with with customer numbers up 14.1% to 3.4m.

Javier Campopiano, European chief creative officer and creative chairman at Grey London, said: “What we’re talking about is reality, real people and real behaviours. It couldn’t be expressed in this surrealistic, magical way that many Christmas campaigns embrace.”

This ad does the job. It reminds customers that Very.co.uk is there, it’s entertaining and light-hearted enough, and it does have a great soundtrack (T Rex’s “Hot Love”), but in keeping it real, the ad has tipped into the mundane.

MAA creative scale: 5

