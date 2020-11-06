Nimmo moves up to key role at MSQ’s Stack

0 Shares Share

MSQ’s customer acquisition and engagement agency Stack has promoted Nicola Nimmo (below) to managing director.

Previously client services director, Nimmo’s responsibilities will include overseeing the day-to-day running of Stack and driving growth.

This follows a number of moves made by Stack and parent MSQ, including the appointment of Rob Goodwin as chief data officer and merging Kameleon, the content agency which came as part of MSQ’s Be Heard Partnership acquisition, into the business.

Nimmo will work closely with Ben Stephens, Stack’s CEO, and Kate Howe, MSQ executive director.

Stack CEO Ben Stephens says: “During her time at Stack, Nic has worked tirelessly to make the agency a great place for clients to come to and a happy place for people to be a part of. She’s loved by everyone in the business and has earned enormous respect from the wider MSQ group. She’ll prove to be an even greater asset in her new role.”

Nimmo says: “Stack’s continuous customer acquisition model and growing range of complementary capabilities means we’re perfectly placed to provide clients with sharper and smarter thinking. I’m delighted to take on this role to help us further our ambition and tackle new and exciting opportunities.”