L’Oreal and Virtue launch first virtual make-up range

A lockdown world is becoming like a virtual gaming experience, you live everything online.

Now its make-up too, with Signature Faces from L’Oreal with the help of Vice agency Virtue. The Sinature Faces collection was co-created by L’Oréal Paris global make-up artist Val Garland and 3D artists Ariel Lu and Sylvain Gaussens.

Signature Faces is available on Google Duo, Snapchat, and Instagram with one exclusive look on Google Duo, making it the first beauty brand to be implemented directly into Google’s video conference system.

Virtue ECD Western Europe Pascal says: “In a time where most of our social interactions are happening through screens, we wanted to bring a bright vision of the future and show the potential of digital personal expression. Working together with L’Oréal Paris to experiment with the boundaries of digital aesthetics and cosmetics, has been incredibly exhilarating.”

Whatever next?