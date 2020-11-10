Don't Miss

Lockdown creativity: David Madrid lifts spirits for Pond’s

Oily skin can spoil even the most promising romance, or so David Madrid would have us believe in this diverting new effort for Unilever’s Pond’s Men.

Unilever has upped its budget in the pandemic and it’s good to see the fmcg giant spending some of it on bright, cheery well-made ads. Rival P&G, also spending merrily away as we’re stuck at home with only the occasional trip to the supermarket, has (arguably) become too woke for its own good.

Then, again, it’s based in the US…

This one? MAA creative scale: 8.David is one of the brighter sparks in the WPP creative armoury.

