Jonathan Burley joins Miroma Group, owner of Fold7, as CCO

Here’s one well-known advertising name who has chosen not to start up a new model agency. Instead, Jonathan Burley is taking on the similarly challenging task of boosting an existing group to a new level by joining Miroma as CCO.

Burley lost his job as CCO of Y&R when the agency merged with VML a couple of years ago, and was previously at The&Partnership for six years.

Miroma Group clients include Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, Snapchat, Diageo and eBay. Its best known agency in the UK is Fold7, while the others cover a pretty full range of offerings like brand experience, digital, entertainment, data, production, and content, as well as an investment arm, Miroma Ventures.

Burley said: “It’s a brilliant opportunity to make some creative noise in an increasingly quiet industry. “To be part of this group of restless creative companies, with such a diverse skillset – from technology to PR, advertising to entertainment, TV formats to experiences to gaming. I’ve always been passionate about combining disparate talent from a properly diverse pool of creative minds, and this is a unique chance to put some of my more provocative ideas into play.”

His boss is Mark Nohr, CEO of the group, who is also a well-known face in the industry. He said: “We’ve some big, game-changing ideas in play already,” said Nohr. “It’s our ambition to make Miroma one of the most innovative marketing groups out there. Watch this space.”

At the time Burley left Y&R, there were only 14 people in the creative department. After a couple of quieter years as a consultant, he’s now bringing his reputation as a strong creative leader to this new challenge. His better known work includes work for The Sunday Times and Lexus while at T&P, and Tango, Pot Noodle, and The AA while at HHCL.