Jonathan Burley joins Miroma Group, owner of Fold7, as CCO

Posted by: Emma Hall in Ad Tech, Agencies, Creative, News 21 mins ago

Here’s one well-known advertising name who has chosen not to start up a new model agency. Instead, Jonathan Burley is taking on the similarly challenging task of boosting an existing group to a new level by joining Miroma as CCO.

Burley lost his job as CCO of Y&R when the agency merged with VML a couple of years ago, and was previously at The&Partnership for six years.

Miroma Group clients include Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, Snapchat, Diageo and eBay. Its best known agency in the UK is Fold7, while the others cover a pretty full range of offerings like brand experience, digital, entertainment, data, production, and content, as well as an investment arm, Miroma Ventures.

Burley said: “It’s a brilliant opportunity to make some creative noise in an increasingly quiet industry. “To be part of this group of restless creative companies, with such a diverse skillset – from technology to PR, advertising to entertainment, TV formats to experiences to gaming. I’ve always been passionate about combining disparate talent from a properly diverse pool of creative minds, and this is a unique chance to put some of my more provocative ideas into play.”

His boss is Mark Nohr, CEO of the group, who is also a well-known face in the industry. He said: “We’ve some big, game-changing ideas in play already,” said Nohr. “It’s our ambition to make Miroma one of the most innovative marketing groups out there. Watch this space.”

At the time Burley left Y&R, there were only 14 people in the creative department. After a couple of quieter years as a consultant, he’s now bringing his reputation as a strong creative leader to this new challenge. His better known work includes work for The Sunday Times and Lexus while at T&P, and Tango, Pot Noodle, and The AA while at HHCL.

Emma Hall is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

