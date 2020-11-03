Don't Miss

Ian Wright does Christmas on Facebook Portal for TBWA London’s festive campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall

Who wouldn’t want Ian Wright to come and liven up their online family Christmas?

The football pundit and ex-Arsenal player is very natural and funny in these three domestic scenarios: he relives moments of sporting glory while playing charades; he joins in some family dance moves, sending his kids fleeing back to the safety of the sofa; and he performs a few football skills to demonstrate the smart camera (it moves with you).

TBWA London is pretty quiet these days, and this is a low key but welcome contribution to the Christmas ad fest.

MAA creative scale: 7

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

