Ian Wright does Christmas on Facebook Portal for TBWA London’s festive campaign

Who wouldn’t want Ian Wright to come and liven up their online family Christmas?

The football pundit and ex-Arsenal player is very natural and funny in these three domestic scenarios: he relives moments of sporting glory while playing charades; he joins in some family dance moves, sending his kids fleeing back to the safety of the sofa; and he performs a few football skills to demonstrate the smart camera (it moves with you).

TBWA London is pretty quiet these days, and this is a low key but welcome contribution to the Christmas ad fest.

MAA creative scale: 7