‘How festive.’ TK Maxx celebrates big love, small prices, and an overdressed goat this Christmas

Here’s one retailer that didn’t need to change its fundamental strategy for Christmas 2020. TK Maxx campaigns have always dressed up the retailer’s cut-price goods in a colourful, fun campaign.

This year’s effort by Wieden+Kennedy London will run in six European countries. It stars Lil’ Goat, who struts through the snowy countryside in head-to-toe designer gear, gifted by the farmer. When his wife voices her objection, the farmer says tenderly: “Yes, she’s had such a hard year. She bloomin’ well deserves it if you ask me.”

Deborah Dolce, group brand & marketing director at TK Maxx, said: “We wanted to recognise the difficult year that we’ve all had and at the same time offer a bit of joyful optimism. This charming ad is a playful reminder that the gift of giving is really special and can bring such sweet pleasure to all. We think everyone deserves something carefully picked with love, this year of all years.”

The TV ad will run in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria and the Netherlands, alongside a print, digital, social and PR campaign to create a fully festive, integrated, through-the-line campaign. Wieden+Kennedy worked with Ogilvy PR and Mindshare, and social is done in-house at TK Maxx.

Love the droll delivery of the payoff line, “How festive.”

MAA creative scale: 8