Hotels.com gives travel revival brief to Anomaly

Anomaly has won Hotels.com in ten markets across LatAm, Europe and French Canada. New work will run across platforms including TV and digital and is expected to roll out early next year. The previous agency was Crispin Porter.

Hotels.com head of global brand creative, sponsorships & partnerships Mike Wolfe says: “We are excited to engage with the Anomaly team as we continue to grow our brand globally. We have high hopes for the future of travel and for the work we’ll make together.”

Anomaly London CEO Camilla Harrisson says: “The team at Hotels.com share an incredible vision and palpable passion for the brand – and they are bursting with a creative ambition that is, if anything, strengthened by the current category challenges. Collaborating with them to deliver on this ambition across so many of their key markets is going to be an absolute joy.”

Hotels have been anything but an a joy in the pandemic of course but, like other travel-related brands, they’re currently enjoying what we might call a Pfizer bounce as the world pins its hopes on the pharma giant’s Covid-19 vaccine.