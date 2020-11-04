Heineken goes to ‘Le Pub’ with Epsilon and Publicis Sapient

0 Shares Share

Particularly in Italy, Publicis Groupe has been doing some very good creative work on Heineken. Now it’s time to bring the client into the “power of one” fold with a new team called — what else? — Le Pub.

Epsilon and Publicis Sapient are bringing their data and tech power to bear on Heineken as part of this new arrangement, in a bid to ramp up customer experience and drive sales. Le Pub will be based near Heineken HQ in Amsterdam from 1st January 2021, and will also draw on Publicis talent from Milan.

Bram Westenbrink, global senior director at Heineken, said: “The global pandemic meant we had to pivot and work differently, which is what inspired us to design this new model. We need to be able to move quickly and be as relevant as we can for consumers. We are therefore adjusting our agency model. The new partnership with Le Pub is based on providing localized creativity at a global scale with speed.”

Bruno Bertelli, global creative director at Publicis WW and CEO of Le Pub, said: “With the creation of Le Pub, we are launching a new agency model, showcasing how we are uniquely positioned to unlock the alchemy of creative, data and tech to make experiences that impact people’s daily life. After almost a decade working with Heineken I’m positive they are the perfect client to launch it with.”