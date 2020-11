0 Shares Share

Aldi, via McCann, is giving it both barrels this Christmas – literally, with quite an elaborate teaser ad and now with the main production, Kevin the Carrot eventually finding his way home (personified by a dodgy looking old geezer in a red suit.)

Aldi is, no doubt, expecting a good one and it’s certainly A for effort here.

Kevin is very popular of course. Here? Not so sure. I mean, a carrot…

MAA creative scale; 6.5.