Disney jerks those tears – but to what end?

0 Shares Share

There’s usually an animated tear-jerker or three around at Christmas and if anyone can pull it off it’s Disney, here doing its bit for oldies (who’ve been having a tough time recently in Covid, but so have young people too.)

As ever, there’s Mickey Mouse to life the spirits.

Nicely done of course and you can’t argue with the sentiment. Inevitably there’s a charity hook-up.

But is it heartless to ask: what’s the point?

MAA creative scale: 4.5.