BETC’s brainwave for Michelin does what it says on the tin

Over the years there’ve been lots of ads for tyres, some of them quite famous like AMV and Tony Kaye’s epic for Dunlop.

None of them (or not many anyway) actually seem to show tyres. When you think of Michelin, for example, you probably think of the food guides, even if it’s decades since you actually looked at one.

So agency BETC Paris’ decision to build its new ‘Motion for LiFe’ Michelin campaign around highlighted tyres is a stroke of genius.

MAA creative scale: 9.