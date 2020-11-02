Don't Miss

BETC London’s Christmas campaign for Terry’s Chocolate Orange is the brand’s first in ten years

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 2 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

If there’s anything we can rely on this Christmas, it’s seeing stacks of Terry’s Chocolate Oranges in the local supermarket convenience store. BETC has injected some new life into the brand with its first campaign in ten years, positioning it as part of eccentric British culture alongside corgis, croquet, Stonehenge, the Loch Ness Monster, Hamlet, and bad weather.

Rosie Bardales, chief creative officer at Havas-owned BETC, said: “Terry’s Chocolate Orange isn’t just a chocolate, it’s a part of British life. We wanted to celebrate it, along with all the other deliciously unsquared creations. It goes without saying, we had a ball.”

The ad has the feel of a non-Brit’s take on British life, rather than how we see ourselves, but it should stand out in an ad break.

MAA creative scale: 6

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.