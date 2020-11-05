Don't Miss

Asda’s indefatigable Sunny is back for Christmas – that’s all we need

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 49 mins ago

Better tread carefully here; Asda’s Sunny is back (Sunny somewhat divides opinion according to the comments we received after his last effort) courtesy of AMV BBDO presumably.

Offering an ‘Asda Price Christmas’ amid festooning his house with those annoying garish Christmas lights, as he would.

Sure Asda, which seems to be turning itself into a garage chain with a supermarket attached, and the agency have yards of research showing the nation (or the ones who don’t write to us) loves him and it.

At least they’ve shelled out for a decent Christmas song from Stevie Wonder.

MAA creative scale: 3.

