Argos goes for full-on Christmas escapism in T&P’s magical festive campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago 0

A family Christmas turns into a full-scale west end magic show in Argos’ unashamedly escapist ad, with two sisters performing ever more spectacular tricks for their loved ones.

The soundtrack to the “Book of Dreams” spot is a song called “Incredible,” taken from Gary Barlow’s latest album. The artwork for the single carries the same look as the Argos campaign, and Barlow has been teasing the ad’s release on his social channels. Argos is asking customers to create their own magic tricks and will be giving out prizes for the winners.

Rob Quartermain, senior campaign manager for Argos, said: “We know this has been a challenging year and many people are searching for certainty through cherished traditions this Christmas. We wanted to celebrate the special role Argos plays at Christmas with a joyful and heart-warming story that we hope will spread some cheer.”

Yan Elliott, ECD, The&Partnership said “This year, we felt more than ever we are all going to need a little bit of magic to lift our spirits and transform this Christmas into something spectacular.”

This could well augur the universal strategy for Christmas 2020. Expect fun instead of sentimentality, and joy in place of tear jerkers.

MAA creative scale: 7

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

