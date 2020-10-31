Argos goes for full-on Christmas escapism in T&P’s magical festive campaign

0 Shares Share

A family Christmas turns into a full-scale west end magic show in Argos’ unashamedly escapist ad, with two sisters performing ever more spectacular tricks for their loved ones.

The soundtrack to the “Book of Dreams” spot is a song called “Incredible,” taken from Gary Barlow’s latest album. The artwork for the single carries the same look as the Argos campaign, and Barlow has been teasing the ad’s release on his social channels. Argos is asking customers to create their own magic tricks and will be giving out prizes for the winners.

Rob Quartermain, senior campaign manager for Argos, said: “We know this has been a challenging year and many people are searching for certainty through cherished traditions this Christmas. We wanted to celebrate the special role Argos plays at Christmas with a joyful and heart-warming story that we hope will spread some cheer.”

Yan Elliott, ECD, The&Partnership said “This year, we felt more than ever we are all going to need a little bit of magic to lift our spirits and transform this Christmas into something spectacular.”

This could well augur the universal strategy for Christmas 2020. Expect fun instead of sentimentality, and joy in place of tear jerkers.

MAA creative scale: 7