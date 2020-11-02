Amazon’s global Christmas message: ‘The show must go on’ by Lucky Generals

0 Shares Share

A clever Christmas message from Amazon and Lucky Generals, using a determined young ballerina as an example of the kind of spirit we will all need if we are to get through Christmas 2020.

Easy enough for Amazon in the current climate — the company has plenty to celebrate in 2020, unlike most other retailers. But if you can put aside your resentment of Jeff Bezos, it’s a beautiful ad, with a schmaltz factor that sits just within acceptable limits and a joyful final scene that looks like being the hallmark of this season’s Christmas ads.

Simon Morris, VP global creative at Amazon, said: “Our TV ad is inspired by, and pays tribute to, the unbeatable human spirit and the power of community that we have witnessed so often this year.”

The global ad features a new arrangement of “The Show Must Go On” by Queen. It stars French ballet dancer, Taïs Vinolo, whose dreams of dancing a lead role are jeopardised due to the COVID-19 crisis. When her ballet school closes, she continues to train regardless, and is devastated when the end of year performance is finally cancelled. However, her sister and the community secretly pull together to give her a stage and an audience.

The full 120 second advert will air during the first ad break of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

MAA creative scale: 7.5