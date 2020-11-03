Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot dices with danger in Xmas teaser

0 Shares Share

What are UK retailers going to do with their expensive commercials and airtime now we’re in a month-long lockdown with no certainty of freedom after December 2?

No such problem for Aldi and other supermarkets who seem set for another boom time as they’re still allowed to sell non-food items too. Aldi doesn’t, as far as I know, but it has no problem selling the lines it does.

Kevin the Carrot From McCann has been its popular Christmas front man for a while now and he’s back – or is he?

A new teaser ad suggests he might be ejected at 30,000 feet to be replaced by Lieutenant Turkey.

Aldi’s Kevin series has become the flip side to the annual John Lewis/Waitrose extravaganza, which may not appear in its usual grand style this year. Much like the way many people shop, in London anyway.

A bit of fun – and we all need that.

MAA creative scale: 7.