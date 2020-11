0 Shares Share

Christmas ads do rather beat you into submission – especially in the UK this year when they mostly seem to feature impromptu feelgood concerts and other performances. Penetrating the gloom of isolation, obviously, but somewhat samey.

Australia seems to have mostly mastered the pandemic and, of course, it’s coming into summer there. Aldi Oz is eschewing carrots or any of that nonsense – with synchronised Santas from agency BMF.

Pleasingly bonkers.

MAA creative scale: 7.