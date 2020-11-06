A moving tribute to the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior

The traditional Remembrance Day parade is closed to the public this year, but Westminster City Council and TMW Unlimited have created the chance for a collective moment, with a stirring film to celebrate the centenary of the burial of the unknown soldier.

The soundtrack is “Abide With Me,” which was sung at the original public service in 1920, and this time round is performed by The Military Wives.

Phil Rhodes, creative director at TMW UNLIMITED said: “Themes that were relevant in 1920 – of strength through adversity, and togetherness in the face of great loss – are still relevant to us today, and we wanted these to underpin this tribute.

“The campaign commemorates one of the most poignant centenaries of World War One: the burial of the Unknown Warrior. Over one million British and Commonwealth servicemen and women were killed in the war, and many were left in unmarked graves on the battlefields where they fell.”