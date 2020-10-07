WPP’s MediaCom wins global Uber account

0 Shares Share

It’s been a good week for WPP’s giant media operation GroupM: MediaCom has won Uber globally to top off Wavemaker’s win of Pernod Ricard in the US.

The global media market is coming back to life as big advertisers navigate an uncertain pandemic-infested world and WPP boss Mark Read needs GroupM to be firing on all cylinders.

MediaCom will now add the rest of the Americas, EMEA and Asia to its US and Australian Uber business, totalling about $190m.

It already handled Pernod Ricard in some markets outside the US.

Uber global head of media Travis Freeman says: “Today requires a different approach to brand building and innovation, which is why we have consolidated our global media needs with MediaCom. The work they’ve done for Uber during perhaps one of the most disruptive times in our industry, has given us the confidence that our partnership will continue to thrive globally.”

Mediacom global CEO Nick Lawson says: “As one of the leaders of the new age of advertisers and one of the most cutting-edge brands around, we are proud to be part of Uber’s amazing global journey. To be appointed as their consolidated global agency of record is testament to the incredible work we see day-in-day-out across the business.”