Watch Kanye West’s presidential campaign ad: rapper vows to fulfil ‘America’s destiny’ and unify the nation

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, News, Politics 21 mins ago 0

Yes, Kanye West has launched his bid to be president of the US, setting himself up as a rival to one-time pal Donald Trump and hoping to take votes off Democrat candidate Joe Biden.

West, husband of Kim Kardashian, has reportedly asked his campaign staff to avoid fornicating outside marriage, in order to remain on message with his platform, which emphasises religion and prayer as a unifying force for the nation, along with stable family units.

“By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be,” West says. He ends with the words, “I am Kanye West and I approve this message”, and urges voters to “write in Kanye West” on their 2020 ballots — he has failed to make the official ballot in many key states.

