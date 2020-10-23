‘Vote.’ Time replaces the logo on its cover for the first time in 100 years

Don't Miss

Time Magazine is calling its readers – and anyone passing a news stand – to action, by replacing its logo with the word “Vote” on its final cover before the US Presidential Election on 3rd November.

It’s the first time the magazine has replaced its logo since its first issue in 1923. The artwork is by Shepard Fairey, best known for creating Barack Obama’s famous “Hope” poster during the 2008 presidential election.

Political correspondent Molly Ball says: “On November 3rd (or, hopefully, soon after), we will finally get an answer to the question of what these past four discombobulating years have meant. It is a decision not about what policy proposals to pursue but about what reality we collectively decide to inhabit.”

The double issue edition includes a guide on how to vote safely. Fairey says: “Even though the subject in the portrait knows there are additional challenges to democracy during a pandemic, the person is determined to use their voice and power by voting.”

