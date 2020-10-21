Don't Miss

US creative duo make voter plea with ‘Voices’

US ad creative Matthew Branning and film director Björn Rühmann have dramatised their concerns about low voter turnout in increasingly close US elections with a new film – ‘Voices’ – showing the consequences of not voting.

The US max is 58% it seems, compared to 70-80% in many other countries. The imminent presidential election sharpens the focus on this as many people seem frightened of appearing at the polls. The duo say this is non-party political.

Not entirely sure about that. November 3 is going to be exciting – and nerve-wracking.

