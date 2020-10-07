Under-fire HSBC returns with perky ‘New Different’ spin

0 Shares Share

HSBC is back with a new TV campaign – ‘The New Different’ – from Wunderman Thompson featuring long-serving Richard Ayoade, backed by a Covid-style spin on its striking Out of Home and print efforts.

Head of brand marketing Sarah Mayall says: “As a bank, our purpose has been to help people navigate the winds of change for more than 155 years. Now more than ever, we want to demonstrate to the people, businesses and communities of the UK that we are here to support them. This new campaign is our way of saying ‘We’re ready when you are, to take on this change and build the new different together.’”

WT UK CCO Steve Aldridge says: “People want to see things change as a result of the crisis but there is a fear we’ll waste this opportunity and go back to old ways. Our aim with this campaign is to show that whilst change can be unsettling, it can also result in positively different outcomes. It’s that difference that we want to celebrate.”

HSBC is doubtless doing its bit although everybody involved in this campaign (and many others besides) will be aware that the bank is under fire in the US and other places for assisting in alleged industrial-scale money laundering.

Who’d be a bank CMO?

One of Ayoade’s better efforts (wonder what he thinks of the bad publicity?)

MAA creative scale; 6.5.