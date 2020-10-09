UK’s New Commercial Arts blasts on to world stage with Vodafone global creative

0 Shares Share

We all expected something special from New Commercial Arts – the new agency from adam&eve founders James Murphy and David Golding with former BBH creative Ian Heartfield and Wunderman Thompson’s Rob Curran – but winning Vodafone’s global creative in a four-way pitch is something special.

NCA beat some big global network agencies in the pitch, including one from WPP which used to handle all of Vodafone’s business, including media, globally.

The account moves from MDC’s Anomaly which had barely a year on it but follows marketing changes at Vodafone. Vodafone has been with a number of esteemed agencies over the past decades – BBH and Ogilvy among them – but has signally failed to do much apart to appear red to the world’s mobile consumers. NCA will surely bring a human touch to this massive advertiser.

NCA opened for business in the summer with two foundation accounts: Halifax, which it won from A&E and media trade association the World Out of Home Organization. For WOO it devised the much-praised #OurSecondChance campaign which has been running globally since August (above.)