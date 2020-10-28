Don't Miss

This is ‘Biden’s Moment’ says Republican Lincoln Project

Is this The Lincoln Project’s final shot in its Republicans-against-Trump campaign? November 3 is looming after all and an emotional plea for people to vote for Democrat Joe Biden will take some topping.

Selective of course, but that’s advertising for you. And makes a decent case for old Joe as the candidate for a United States of America.

Biden has certainly won the ad wars so far as we can tell but who knows what social media shenanigans have been going on?

If all that money and expertise can’t see off Trump guess it’s back to the garlic and crucifix.

