The Media and Marketing podcast: Nick Emery, WFH and the perils of start-ups in a pandemic

0 Shares Share

In this week’s episode, journalist John Reynolds discusses the latest news stories with Will Arnold-Baker, co-founder of Come the Glorious Day; Sally Weavers, founder, Craft Media and Ben Walker, co-founder, Who Wot Why.

The trio discuss: the startling exit of Nick Emery (left) from Mindshare, the impact WFH has had on ad agencies, trends during Covid-19 and the post-pandemic future. Listen to the podcast here.