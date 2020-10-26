Syzygy wins Deliveroo global digital task

0 Shares Share

Syzygy, part-owned by WPP, has won Deliveroo’s organic perrormance and global SEO business following a competitive pitch. Dlieveroo is also reported to be reviewing its above the line account. Deliveroo is one of those companies whose value has soared in the pandemic.

Syzygy will provide content, creative, customer experience, data and localisation digital services as well as SEO.

Deliveroo head of organic performance George Holroyd says: “Being able to bring on board such a multi-skilled agency as Syzygy means we can look forward to expanding our online reach even further. The agency team is exceptionally knowledgeable and quick to make an impact, so we know we will see great results from our new partners.”

Syzygy director of media Matt Brown says: “It’s a privilege to be brought on board as a digital partner by one of the biggest global brands in the food delivery sector, which in itself has seen a boom following the pandemic and high demand for at-home dining.”