Starcom wins E.ON energy across Europe for Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe’s Starcom has won the E.ON energy business across Europe, and now handles the account in the UK, Germany, Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary and the Netherlands – as well as retaining its existing relationship in Italy and Romania.

Dentsu, the global incumbent on the business, is thought to have repitched for the account, alongside the other major holding company groups, IPG, WPP and Omnicom.

The account will be run by Publicis, starting in January 2021, from a central hub in Germany, where E.ON is based. Another of the group’s agencies, Digitas, was appointed E.ON’s digital experience agency in the UK at the end of last year, when it won the business from Engine Group.

Stefanie Eller, VP E.ON global marketing communication, said: “The Publicis team has shown strong strategic capabilities and positioned themselves as true partners throughout the process. This is what we need to drive our change agenda and spread the word of the new E.ON.”

Steve King, COO Publicis Groupe, who leads European operations, said: “This partnership cements a broader scope with E.ON that will focus on a holistic communication strategy and planning to drive further growth of E.ON. We are excited to be a part of this new journey for E.ON and the appointment is testament to our effective model that focuses on delivering growth and success for our clients, enabling greater collaboration at both local and global levels.”