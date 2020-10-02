Sony Audio looks for for global ad agency, John West creative and media for Havas UK

0 Shares Share

Sony Audio is seeing pitches from agencies pitching for its global business, previously handled in-house.

Once the biggest name in audio – inventor of the celebrated Walkman all those years ago – the market has moved in with headphones now the Millennials’ must-have accoutrement. The new agency will presumably work closely with Sony’s in-house studios.

Meanwhile Havas has picked up another integrated account, UK creative and media for John West in a pitch managed by Oystercatchers. Havas now operates out of so-called “villages,” grouping all its various units together and this seems to working with a number of clients.

John West marketing director Jon Burton says: “This is an exciting time for John West and we’re delighted to have Havas on board to help fulfill our ambitions. We were impressed by their deep understanding of our business and passion for John West.”

“Together, we’re looking to unlock significant growth opportunities for the brand. As consumers increasingly put health and well-being at the forefront of their purchasing decisions, enjoying fish as part of a nutritious, protein-rich diet is one of the little steps we can all take towards leading a more balanced lifestyle.”

Havas London CEO Xavier Rees says: “John West is a properly iconic brand that deserves great advertising. They’ve got big ambitions for the future and we can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and get to work. Winning any pitch feels good – but this is a win that’s shown our Havas Village model at its best, pulling together a tight crew of our best brains across creative and media. Combine that with such a special brand and it’s a win that feels particularly gratifying.”

The brief includes strategic planning, creative development and all mainstream and digital media spend, including instore/shopper marketing activity.