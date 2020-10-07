Serviceplan expands in US with Pereira O’Dell stake

0 Shares Share

Germany’s Serviceplan, which claims the biggest independent agency network in Europe, has acquired a stake in highly-rated US agency Pereira O’Dell. Serviceplan, advised by boutique advisory firm Ciesco, bought the stake from Omnicom’s DDB.

Serviceplan operates in 35 countries, Pereira O’Dell has offices in San Francisco and New York.

Serviceplan CEO Florian Haller says: “For Serviceplan Group, this stake is a strategic step towards increasing our existing global footprint. Following our long-term international strategy, we believe in our goal to offer our integrated agency concept with creative & content, media & data and experience & technology in all relevant international markets. Our partnership with Pereira O‘Dell is the next logical step forward.”

Pereira O’Dell CEO Andrew Dell (above left in Zoonm shot) says: “We are thrilled about our new partnership with the Serviceplan Group. From our very first meeting, we knew our shared vision of creative excellence, independent spirit and creating a unique global offering, was not only exactly what we wanted for Pereira O’Dell as an agency, but for our clients too. We are looking forward to navigating this next chapter, together.”