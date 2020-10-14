S4’s MediaMonks boosts fashion offer with top Wednesday team from BBDO

0 Shares Share

S4 Capital’s MediaMonks has launched an audacious raid on the management of Omnicom’s Wednesday fashion and luxury agency with four senior figures moving over.

The team is led by former Wednesday Agency group business director Liam Osbourne with executive creative director Alix Pennycuick, head of experience design Ben Lunt and head of strategy Duncan Gowers.



Osbourne, who’s now client partner fashion and luxury at MediaMonks says: “The fashion industry is at a pivotal moment, and the digitalisation of the industry is more important than ever before. It’s great to combine skills in branding, design and building iconic fashion campaigns with MediaMonks’ arsenal of UX, technology, production capabilities and expertise in virtual events.

“Together we can supercharge the luxury industry, bring life to the purpose of the brands and elevate consumer experiences – both in the physical and digital world.”

Wednesday Agency was founded in 2003 by fashion moguls Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson and has worked for Calvin Klein, Fenty Beauty and Monvler among others. It was acquired by Omnicom’s BBDO in 2016.

Unusually the move seems to be amicable, with MediaMonks describing it as “natural.” MediaMonks and Wednesday have collaborated in the past.

MediaMonks CEO Victor Knaap says: “We’ve always experienced a strong pull from the fashion and luxury brands, being very interested in our technology and content capabilities. Now with the leadership and team of experts joining from Wednesday Agency, we add their knowledge in branding, design and fashion campaigns to our team.”