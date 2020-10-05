Rustlers back on track in new campaign by Droga5

0 Shares Share

Here’s another creative platform – we’ve already had two today with Samsung and Very – ‘Better than you think’ from Rustlers burgers and agency Droga5.

Not too difficult to get your head around, mercifully.

In 2019 D5 produced an almost full length art house film for Rustlers, to less than universal approbation. That’s that, we thought. But the agency has bounced back with two new films directed by Jeff Low.

Good simple straightforward stuff: makes its point, fun and nicely realised.

MAA creative scale: 8.