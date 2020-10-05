Don't Miss

Rustlers back on track in new campaign by Droga5

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 25 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Here’s another creative platform – we’ve already had two today with Samsung and Very – ‘Better than you think’ from Rustlers burgers and agency Droga5.

Not too difficult to get your head around, mercifully.

In 2019 D5 produced an almost full length art house film for Rustlers, to less than universal approbation. That’s that, we thought. But the agency has bounced back with two new films directed by Jeff Low.

Good simple straightforward stuff: makes its point, fun and nicely realised.

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.