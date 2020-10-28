Post-lockdown creativity: Google’s heavyweights almost succeed in cheering us up

Google UK is running a campaign to support local businesses by encouraging Google reviews. Here’s boxer Anthony Joshua hymning the (possibly) unlikely environs of Golders Green where he was brought up. By Redwood BBDO.

And actress Sheridan Smith in the hitherto probably overlooked Epworth, Linconshire.

Good from Redwood and Google. Like other advertisers they must be hoping Joshua keeps winning in a tough heavyweight division as he’s made for this stuff.

Bright and positive, no mean feat in gloomy old lockdown Britain.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.