Post-lockdown creativity: Glenfiddich and Patek Philippe

William Grant’s single malt Glenfiddich is going global with a new campaign by London creative agency Space – ‘Where Next?’ Something we’re all asking ourselves these days.

So we have a stag that’s lost its antlers cruising the high street – courtesy of production wizards The Mill – facing up to life’s regular challenges.

Glenfiddich global brand director Claudia Falcone says: “We are excited to launch this bold new direction and a unified single creative proposition for Glenfiddich across the world. We worked closely with Space to understand the mindset of our customers and what it is that makes them – and us – stand out from the crowd.”

Meanwhile another venerable brand, luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe, is going (partly) digital after decades of elegant print work from Leagas Delaney. The new campaign – ‘Rituals of My Life’ – is launching in 18 markets worldwide to promote its new women’s Twenty-4 collection.

Tim Delaney says: “The brief was to appeal to a younger female audience. By acknowledging a behavioural trend in these women, we were able to create a beautiful campaign that is relevant, interesting, and suited to our Twenty~4 woman, Patek Philippe, and their favourite channels.”

As for Glenfiddich: whisky’s a tricky one, especially scotch. Nobody wants to ditch their highlands and islands heritage but really only Johnnie Walker in its days with BBH found a convincingly different way of doing it.

Diverting to a point and clearly trying hard. MAA creative scale: 6.

Patek Philippe: accomplished (as you’d expect.) MAA creative scale: 7.