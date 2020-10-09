Post-lockdown creativity: Dunelm aims to own home

0 Shares Share

UK retailer Dunelm is having a good war in these straightened times, as is agency MullenLowe (read somewhere the other day that it and media agency OMG had been paid £68m for the Covid NHS campaign, so they’ll be retiring soon.)

Now both are back with a new multi-media campaign ‘Home. We get It’ highlighting the importance of what we put in where we live, as we can’t go anywhere else. Media is by Goodstuff.

Here’s the long version and some VOD shorts (so you really get it.)

Dunelm Autumn – Home. We get it. from MullenLowe Group UK on Vimeo.

Director of brand and marketing Jemma Williams says: “We love home truths. Every home may be different but we can all relate to the same moments. For our autumn campaign, instead of inventing stories, we enlisted the help of our customers and communities to tell us what home means to them.

“We wanted to reflect authentic moments that are relatable, engaging and firmly position Dunelm as a brand that gets home. Whilst still being warm, we wanted to show the reality of home, not just bricks, mortar and picture-perfect moments. Comfortable, content, messy and brilliant. Right now, for many of us, home is the best feeling in the world.”

Neatly done. Note the face mask, which may have been left over from an NHS set. The cushion walloping might have legs.

Makes an interesting contrast with John Lewis’ recent homeware ad.

MAA creative scale: 8.