‘Not my job.’ Household objects beg you to use PornHub toys

Something for the weekend. This is a bold and funny ad, with lots of good lines sung by animated objects – including a toothbrush, a shower head, a courgette, a washing machine, an exhaust pipe, a pat of butter and a vacuum cleaner – setting the imagination running as they beg socially isolated consumers to leave them alone and use PornHub Toys instead.

BETC Paris creative director David Martin Angelus said: “We scanned hundreds of articles and forums online to find the wildest objects that had been used as sex toys. It’s amazing what people will have sex with when there isn’t a sex toy handy, especially in the current climate of shelter in place.”

The ad was directed by Alice Moitié, who won the 2019 Young Director Award in France and was listed by Elle magazine as one of the 50 young people shaking up creativity in the country. She said, “As soon as I heard the idea, and that the client was Pornhub, I was in.”

Apparently the ad is a reworking of a song by The Blood Hound Gang called “The Bad Touch.”

