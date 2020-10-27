Nike tiptoes into the election with plea to vote

What’s Nike up to with this new ad from Wieden+Kennedy urging Americans to vote on November 3? Is founder and chairman emeritus Phil Knight a Trump or a Biden man?

Nike, of course, is famous for its Colin Kaepernick black rights campaign, not one of Donald Trump’s favourites. Yet in 2018 Knight gave $2.5m to the Oregon Republican cause in the election for governor. Which doesn’t make him pro-Trump either of course.

Nike is also ferrying some voters to the polls with Lyft.



An interesting piece of Americana. Basketball seems to have a quasi-religious status over there, much of it courtesy of Knight and Nike.

The ad? Walks a careful line,

