New Trump ad has Biden blowing a fuse

It’s isn’t long until November 3 and, with Democrat challenger Joe Biden leading in the polls, will his campaign implode, as Hillary Clinton’s did last time round when the FBI took a belated but keen interest in her emails?

This latest ad from the Donald Trump camp maintains that Biden is capable of blowing a fuse all on his own. Note the calm grown-up president, not the impression many took from the first candidate debate.

Note that Kanye West has suggested voters should write him in on the ballot paper. Nah…

Not bad from the Trump camp.

