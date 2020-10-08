New look DentsuMB raids adam&eveDDB for creative supremo Simon Lloyd

0 Shares Share

DentsuMB (they’ve wisely decided Dentsumcgarrybowen was far too much of a mouthful) has raided adam&eveDDB for its new UK CCO – former global creative director Simon Lloyd.

He joins CSO Sophie Lewis, hired from VMLY&R in February, CEO Gareth Collins from Leo Burnett and Fallon and former FCB Inferno production director Barratt Mistry who has been appointed head of project management.

Lloyd (left) who worked on last years John Lewis Christmas ad amid other responsibilities, says: “They say if you want to know what the future looks like, just look at a Japanese teenager. After a decade at the agency of the decade, joining dentsuMB feels like the culmination of everything I’ve done so far, with the opportunity to do so much more.

“I can progress as a creative and build an agency from strong foundations, making the UK the modern creative hub. I think we’re going to surprise people.”

CEO Collins says: “We have an ambition to create big ideas that marry powerful storytelling with tech-enabled experiences. Simon is the perfect partner to help us deliver this.

“He’s not only a world class creative, but also a natural collaborator and perfect cultural fit, generous with his thinking, time and ideas: essential traits for any future-facing creative leader.”

Dentsu international is now led by former DDB global CEO Wendy Clark and the Japanese-owned network badly needs a world class creative agency to add to its Carat-dominated media offering. Dentsu is currently merging second network Vizeum into digital specialist iProspect.

Lloyd’s departure is a blow for adam&eve which will also now be contending with New Commercial Arts, the new agency from A&E founders James Murphy and David Golding. Adam&eve, which remains formidable, took over last year as the UK’s biggest creative agency by billings ahead of Omnicom stablemate AMV BBDO.