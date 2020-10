0 Shares Share

This is a straightforward spot promoting the range of food available on Uber Eats, but it’s delivered with charmingly effortless style and humour by Kadiff Kirman — an actor who’s been in “Fleabag,” “I May Destroy You” and “Death in Paradise.”

Introducing the phrase “bring it,” a range of local and national food outlets get a mention, but only KFC (another Mother client) gets two name checks in the ad. Social media and radio ads will be more locally-focused.

MAA creative scale: 8