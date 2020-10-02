Mother wins Pepsico’s Doritos from AMV BBDO

0 Shares Share

Mother is in a rich vein of form just now and it’s won another major brand, Doritos from Pepsico. BBDO is Doritos’ long-time agency with AMV handling duties in the UK. Mother will handle the brand’s Western Europe campaign in 2021.



Doritos marketing director Wayne Newton says: “This is the start of an exciting new partnership for us all. In the pitch, Mother inspired us with their creative approach for the Doritos brand, which we’re confident will help us gain even more fans across Western Europe.”

A couple of weeks ago Mother won home recipe firm Gousto in the UK and its US outposts in New York and Los Angeles have also been racking up business. Its high profile work for the likes of IKEA and KFC have made it perhaps this strange old year’s highest profile UK creative agency.