Don't Miss

Mother wins Pepsico’s Doritos from AMV BBDO

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Mother is in a rich vein of form just now and it’s won another major brand, Doritos from Pepsico. BBDO is Doritos’ long-time agency with AMV handling duties in the UK. Mother will handle the brand’s Western Europe campaign in 2021.


Doritos marketing director Wayne Newton says: “This is the start of an exciting new partnership for us all. In the pitch, Mother inspired us with their creative approach for the Doritos brand, which we’re confident will help us gain even more fans across Western Europe.”

A couple of weeks ago Mother won home recipe firm Gousto in the UK and its US outposts in New York and Los Angeles have also been racking up business. Its high profile work for the likes of IKEA and KFC have made it perhaps this strange old year’s highest profile UK creative agency.

You May Also Like

About Staff

Avatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.