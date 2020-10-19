Mother London launches a new agency, called Other, to ‘reflect these unique times’

0 Shares Share

Mother London has launched a new creative agency, called Other, which exists “to find new and interesting ways to help brands and businesses grow and develop now and in the future,” with creative leadership from Kyle Harman-Turner, best known for his “Epic Strut” ad for MoneySupermarket.

The agency will be led by a four-strong team, three of whom are from the main agency. The new offering is billed as “a reflection of these unique times; built around the core values of celebrating curiosity, feeding restless minds and cultivating strong opinions.”

Other is based at Mother’s Redchurch Street office, and it’s not clear just how “other” it will really be from the main agency, but any attempt to create a new energy that offers something a bit different to clients has got to be a good thing right now, and Mother is having a strong year.

Three interesting clients are already on board: D2C flower company Bloom & Wild, Grundig home appliances, and Jaguar Land Robert’s new car rental service, The Out.

Other’s business leader Paulo Salomao has been at Mother as a managing partner for a year, and before that he was head of client services at Wieden + Kennedy working on Honda, Three, Converse, Lurpak and Brown Forman (Southern Comfort, Finlandia Vodka).

Sarah Oberman, strategy leader, joined Mother in June from Grey London, where she was a strategy director working on M&S, Zalando and Superdrug. Kyle Harman-Turner, creative leader, has been a creative director at Mother London at for seven years and worked at Mother New York for seven years before that.

Finally, Metz Bryan-Fasano joins from VMLY&R where she was an operations director for eight months, and before that worked at BBC Creative, McCann London, and adam&eveDDB.

Mother founder Robert Saville said: “What kept me and my partners going when we started Mother 24 years ago was a simple philosophy about our culture, and a belief that great creativity lives best in an independent environment. We are proud to welcome Other to the family, because right now brands, businesses and organisations need great independent creative minds applied to the challenges that face us.”

Paulo Salomao said: “The focus of this new entity shouldn’t be on us as individuals, but instead be about the other direction we’re facing together. We see this new world with a bright, innocent energy and we’re ready to express strong opinions about a brand’s role within it.”