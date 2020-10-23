Don't Miss

More ‘Mourning in America’ from Lincoln Project – attacking ‘pitch man’ Trump

This’ll cheer you up. The anti-Trump Republicans are running a state-by-state ‘Mourning in America’ series of ads highlighting the coronavirus wreckage.

Here’s Pennsylvania.

Powerful yes but Donald Trump is now asserting (in the latest presidential debate) that it will all be over soon. Pie in the sky maybe, but people can only take so much doom and gloom.

Here’s another Lincoln Project effort pillorying ‘Pitch Man’ Trump, not least for his advocacy of the Regeneron supposed Covid cure. He’s really a marketing man it says.

The description still equates to snake oil merchant in some quarters it seems.

