Mirriad brings brands back from the dead for Halloween

In-content advertising company Mirriad is showing off its AI-driven skills this Halloween with ‘Night of the Living Dead Brands,’ a spin on George Romero’s famous horror flick.

See how many you can spot.

Mirriad's Night of the Living Dead Brands from mirriad on Vimeo.

Clever all round, not least as a product demo.

MAA creative scale: 8.