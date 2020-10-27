MAA blast from the past: VW Golf ‘Changes’ by BMP

0 Shares Share

Boase Massimi Pollitt (now part of the adam&eveDDB DNA) was arguably the best TV agency: its legendary ads have previously appeared in this slot including Cadbury Smash ‘Martians,’ some for John Smiths and Pepsi.

This is somewhat later – from 1987, featuring Princess Diana lookalike Paula Hamilton and directed by always-good-with-girls David Bailey. One of the first, maybe the first, in a long-running and memorable campaign for VW.

Car companies are going a different route these days: digital-friendly efforts that mostly put the brief on screen. Wonder how many Golfs this rather different campaign helped to sell?