MAA blast from the past: Southern Comfort

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative 2 days ago 1 Comment

Covid-19 is reported to be driving many of us to drink, so which tipple should we choose?

Booze ads are arguably the hardest because you can’t say very much – so most advertisers veer between what they think are trendy, attractive consumers and ‘heritage.’ Has there ever been a good ad campaign for wine?

Back in 2012 – seems an age ago but there were lots of good agencies producing good ads – Wieden+Kennedy tipped the trendy, attractive consumer notion on its head with this.

Didn’t drive me to Southern Comfort alas but deserved to.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

One comment

  1. Avatar
    George Parker
    October 21, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    Surely Paul Masson’s “We sell no wine before its time.” Featuring Orson Welles. Best of all, pissed as a rat here… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nvxwf1jxdaM&ab_channel=Pursuitist. Almost as good as his ranting whilst recording a spot for Birds Eye peas… Who needs Citizen Kane when you can have a pissed Orson Welles?

