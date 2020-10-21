MAA blast from the past: Southern Comfort

0 Shares Share

Covid-19 is reported to be driving many of us to drink, so which tipple should we choose?

Booze ads are arguably the hardest because you can’t say very much – so most advertisers veer between what they think are trendy, attractive consumers and ‘heritage.’ Has there ever been a good ad campaign for wine?

Back in 2012 – seems an age ago but there were lots of good agencies producing good ads – Wieden+Kennedy tipped the trendy, attractive consumer notion on its head with this.

Didn’t drive me to Southern Comfort alas but deserved to.