MAA blast from the past: Southern Comfort

Covid-19 is reported to be driving many of us to drink, so which tipple should we choose?
Booze ads are arguably the hardest because you can’t say very much – so most advertisers veer between what they think are trendy, attractive consumers and ‘heritage.’ Has there ever been a good ad campaign for wine?
Back in 2012 – seems an age ago but there were lots of good agencies producing good ads – Wieden+Kennedy tipped the trendy, attractive consumer notion on its head with this.
Didn’t drive me to Southern Comfort alas but deserved to.
Surely Paul Masson’s “We sell no wine before its time.” Featuring Orson Welles. Best of all, pissed as a rat here… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nvxwf1jxdaM&ab_channel=Pursuitist. Almost as good as his ranting whilst recording a spot for Birds Eye peas… Who needs Citizen Kane when you can have a pissed Orson Welles?