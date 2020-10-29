MAA blast from the past: maybe Boots should reissue this one in bleak 2020

Much speculation about what kind of ads will work – and be welcomed by a battered population – this Christmas.

We all need cheering up a bit but the party gear will probably stay in the wardrobe. Much of the country, including the politicians, seems to be preparing for a collective breakdown.

There are lots of contenders in the Mother songbook for Boots that would play well now. Here’s one with most of the elements including an NHS worker (expect a lot of those this Christmas.)

It doesn’t shout or sing or dance – it just makes you feel a bit better about life.