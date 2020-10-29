Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: maybe Boots should reissue this one in bleak 2020

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Much speculation about what kind of ads will work – and be welcomed by a battered population – this Christmas.

We all need cheering up a bit but the party gear will probably stay in the wardrobe. Much of the country, including the politicians, seems to be preparing for a collective breakdown.

There are lots of contenders in the Mother songbook for Boots that would play well now. Here’s one with most of the elements including an NHS worker (expect a lot of those this Christmas.)

It doesn’t shout or sing or dance – it just makes you feel a bit better about life.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.